The Balearic brainstorm A discussion group with a difference…

On 24 April on the island of Palma de Mallorca, local experts, investors and advisors will meet for a series of Keynote Debates that will explore the future of the Balearics as a next-generation superyacht hub. Captains, managers, owners’ reps and the various key players in the world of marina and refit infrastructure will come together and discuss what will future-proof the Balearics.

As we move into the next phase of our industry, where energy efficiency, waste reduction and operational optimisation are key topics for all sectors, there is a critical need to focus everyone’s mind on the word – efficiency. Perhaps there has been too much talk about sustainability and how to make our sector green; maybe the time has come to discuss what we can do now and what we can improve in our current environment. Yes, superyachts are here to stay and will need infrastructure and support throughout their lifecycle, but the time has come for all stakeholders to come together, to debate and discuss how we can be more and more efficient in the way we approach the ‘life cycle’ of yachting.

Planning, optimisation, energy consumption and recycling are all very good wins that we can bring to the table, and therefore we are inviting and bringing together some of the brightest minds to the Balearic Superyacht Forum to discuss how we can make the Balearics the smartest and most efficient superyacht hub that is fit for the future.

We’ll be covering the pertinent topics, such as: looking at the future use of the current infrastructure, how marinas and cruising grounds can be fit for the future, asking if the shipyards can be optimised and upgraded and if so in what way, and how the supply chain and service companies can ensure that there is a massive reduction in waste when it comes to the day-to-day service and support of the regional fleet.

With a unique blend of local industry partners, international service experts and a powerful gathering of those valuable members of the superyacht community who work on board and serve the ultimate client directly, we are confident that the two days prior to the Palma International Boat Show will see some high-level discussions that will map out a more intelligent, more efficient and more future-proofed Balearic Superyacht Hub.

If you haven’t already signed up to join the Forum, click here to visit and register. If you are a captain, engineer, owner’s rep or yacht manager and you’d like to join the discussion and make your own valuable contribution, we have a handful of complimentary VIP tickets available. Contact martin@thesuperyachtgroup.com to find out more.

The final comment is that while this is a serious strategic meeting of minds, there will be some typical excellent Mallorquin hospitality and serious social fun as part of the two days.

www.thebalearicsuperyachtforum.com

Profile links

Balearic Marine Cluster

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.