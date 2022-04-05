Introducing the Palma Superyacht Village Palma Superyacht Village will form an integral part of the rebranded Palma International Boat Show…

Taking place from 28 April to 1 May 2022, Palma’s flagship nautical event returns this year under a new name and vision. Previously two shows running in close collaboration – Palma Boat Show and Palma Superyacht Show – the events have now rebranded as the Palma International Boat Show (PIBS), which will incorporate Palma Superyacht Village as the superyacht-focused element.

Aila Bell, commercial manager of Palma Superyacht Village, explains the new organisation; “The shows have worked well together in the past, but some people were confused by the concept of two separate shows. Last year, the decision was made to completely unify the event and, as such, Palma International Boat Show represents the entire event with Palma Superyacht Village as an integral part of it.”

As well as reflecting the united mission of both former events, the rebranded show will also focus on growth. “The superyacht element of the show has always engaged an international audience, but we feel that the under-24m boating sector is also very interesting for international clients,” adds Bell. “We hope that the whole event will now grow in importance on an international stage.”

While the organisers aim to project the show internationally, they are adamant not to lose the original essence of the event, which has historically been lauded for its laidback and low-key character and set it apart in the yachting events calendar. Bell believes that having different yachts on display and more international exhibitors will simply add more variety and interest to the event.

As the first major European yacht show of the year, Palma International Boat Show 2022 follows an immensely difficult period for events in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and promises a welcomed return to normality. “Numbers will be back to the same pre-pandemic levels in the Superyacht Village, the stands in the exhibition area are almost fully booked and the yacht reservations are flooding in,” comments Bell. “My impression is that people are enthusiastic to get out there and meet clients face to face – it’s very positive.”

The show is set to host a strong line up of yachts on the brokerage and charter markets. Some of the largest sailing yachts already confirmed for the show include the 60m Germania Nova, 46m Ganesha, 44m Imagine, 40m Surama, 37m Norfolk Star, 35m Solleone, 40m Ocean Pure 2 and 35m Sojana. On the motoryacht side, the 33m Benita Blue and 33m Odyssey III will be dominating the docks.

The Superyacht Village will also be launching a new concept this year: a dedicated crew area with a focus on professional training, career development and relaxed networking. Hosted in partnership with ACREW, the crew training and networking hub will be located on the esplanade adjacent to Moll Vell. “We hope this new concept will further enhance the show´s diversity and attraction among the visitors and yachting professionals alike,” adds Bell.

A well-established superyacht hub and year-round yachting destination, Palma de Mallorca is popular for its plentiful cruising options, as well as quality service and refit infrastructure. These elements, combined with the vibrant city centre, make the Palma International Boat Show a fitting setting to launch the industry into what looks set to be a busy summer season.

