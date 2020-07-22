Using intelligent engineering, resin infusion with sandwich core construction, Ocean 1 custom tenders are presented to the market as lighter, stronger and more efficient than anything else currently available. The proprietary hull design was originally developed for the rigorous sport tournament fishing market, therefore meaning it is suitable for virtually any open-water capacity.

A testament to their company slogan, ‘built for professionals by professionals’, over the past year Ocean 1 has delivered its first 10m inboard diesel tender, which is custom-made for a 93m Lu¨rssen, and is in the process of building and finishing its second 10m custom tender for a 90m- plus Feadship.

“In addition to this, we have also started the development of our new 320 RIB (a smaller version of our current 370) and of a 9m sport RIB [which will be production built rather than custom built],” says Dean Maggio, founder, Ocean 1.

Even when building custom products that are accompanied by restrictions governed by tender garages, Ocean 1 has a unique way of adhering to these regulations without sacrificing their core beliefs of stability, comfort and performance.

A relatively new company, Ocean 1 was founded in 2016, and started with its first model, the 37). “This is more of a derivation of your standard RIB. It is perfect for vessels that want a tow-behind or are looking for a RIB but with all the comforts and quality of an offshore fishing vessel. We have a higher bulwark and much more room and volume than your standard RIB,” explains Maggio.

“We’re unique as our hull designs are more of an offshore and seakeeping performance type hull. Not only do we provide excellent performance, seakeeping and a smooth ride, but compared to most we are very reasonably priced,” continues Maggio, emphasising that their products fall below the US$1 million mark. “We bring high quality and everything that everybody expects from the tender market, but at a lower cost.”

With many years spent as a superyacht captain, Maggio has directly incorporated his experience into Ocean 1 and its offerings. “I was a captain for megayachts up until 2018, so I wanted something that I knew that we could use in the charter market and that our owners could use and be comfortable with, hence why I started the company,” Maggio adds. “I know the mentality of the captain and the mentality of the owners, having run very highly visible and highly successful charter boats for 15-20 years, so I really felt that while many tenders existed on the market, none of them quite fitted the bill for me.”

y of 1.5mpg at 45mph. “Additionally, we focus on the ability to not only carry passengers very comfortably but also to carry all the toys, beach supplies and gear to set up beach parties and function as a true transitional SUV,” he continues. “You need to be able to load everyone up, carry all the toys, but also look elegant, be comfortable and fast enough to take everybody to their evening reservations!”

Having acquired nearly 30 years of sailing and yachting experience, Maggio has spent much of his adult life at the helm of some of the most spectacular ships in the world and now hopes to continue to fill a large gap in the yacht tender market through Ocean 1.

