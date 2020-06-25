Nautilus International has announced the launch of a new Nautilus Fair Treatment App, which provides members with instant access to Union advice and support following an incident at sea. The app adds to essential on-board kit by providing members with instant offline access to guidelines on their rights in the event of an incident at sea, and contacts for the union and legal support.

Crucially, the app provides an incident reporting form for recording personal notes on incidents as they happen, which can be sent directly to the union. Being able to make an immediate note of the circumstance around the issue can aid recollection and help to bring investigations to a swift resolution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that, in some parts of the world, authorities continue point the finger of blame at seafarers for circumstances way beyond their control,” says Mark Dickinson, general secretary of Nautilus International. “We are very proud of our app, which will serve as a 'friend in the pocket' of our members, providing crucial support and giving them instant access to advice following an incident at sea, as well as a means to contact the union directly by completing an incident report.”

The Nautilus Fair Treatment App report function allows members to type notes on the incident, save images and voice recording using the phone's microphone. All data can be stored offline on the phone for personal use. If the issue progresses members can also provide more information including their membership number, vessel and employer and send this report directly to the union when the phone has internet access.

Members can access other support services via the app such as the Nautilus 24/7 helpline, the worldwide network of lawyers and the Nautilus Federation JASON scheme. Members can download the Fair Treatment App, available for Android or Apple phones, from the members section of the website.

