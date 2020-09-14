While marking its 75th anniversary in 2017, Astilleros de Mallorca was selected as the shipyard of choice for the ambitious refit of 74m Cocoa Bean alongside Langan Design Partners, which was in charge of the architecture and design aspect of the project. Commissioned by its current owner, Cocoa Bean was launched in 2012 by Trinity Yachts and was the largest yacht the shipyard ever built.

Cocoa Bean was hauled out at Astilleros de Mallorca for the first time in 2017. During the initial project phase, the yard installed a new waste treatment plant and built and installed a new custom-designed composite jacuzzi. It also created an updated crew mess and performed some additional maintenance work.

The second phase of the refit took place from 2018 to 2019 and featured the installation of a completely re-designed modern and functional galley, along with a new extraction system. The third and crucial phase of the refit was undertaken during the winter refit season of 2019/20 and focused primarily on improving the exterior styling of the yacht.

This latest phases was driven by the owner’s desire to make the profile of the yacht more homogeneous. “Thanks to Langan’s high-quality drawings, we have been able to produce construction and development plans and mapped the concerned areas,” comments Paul-F. Grunig, project manager at Astilleros de Mallorca.

“Cocoa Bean gives an impression of power: she is a large yacht, with a relatively low profile for her length and an impressive 12m beam. The changes made during this refit were substantial: the brows on the top and bridge decks were extended, the fashion plates and engine room grills re-designed, the aft bulwark lowered, a new larger flagstaff was installed, and trim details were added or enhanced. For each of these changes, the goal was the same: to make the overall design feel more consistent, natural and in keeping with the impression of power and grace the yacht conveys.”

These changes were also an opportunity to provide an enhanced on-board experience. For example, the lowered bulwark affords guests in the main deck seating area aft a clearer view of the yacht’s surroundings. To further complete the new look, the yacht was entirely re-painted with an updated paint scheme. Service counters integrated into the new air plenums mean less clutter on the aft bridge deck and allow the crew to lay out a buffet while not intruding on the guests socialising and enjoying the view.

To further complete the new look, the yacht was entirely re-painted, and the paint scheme updated. The superstructure is now a different shade of white, some paint details have changed, and Cocoa Bean now has a new, more modern-looking boot-stripe.

Each element of the design is the result of the close collaboration between Langan Design, Astilleros de Mallorca, the yacht’s Captain and Owner’s Representative Sean Barber, and the owners. This collaboration played an essential role in guiding the design towards the final configuration.

