The BlackCat brand was created in 2015, after champion yachtsman and Olympic medallist Mitch Booth decided to create the world’s finest high-performance catamarans. Teaming up with world-renowned designer Malcolm McKeon, the pair set out to create the ultimate multihull series, which would provide this sub-sector of yachting with a new lease of life. Today, that story has seen another development as BlackCat unveils a new 30m catamaran, partnering with McConaghy Boats as its builder of choice.

It was the builder’s specialist knowledge and experience in the build of midsize carbon fibre multihulls and advanced composite construction methods, that led the BlackCat team to select McConaghy for the new 30m. And according to the builder, this project was designed following many requests from clients for a catamaran this size.

“We are delighted to have been identified by BlackCat Superyachts as the builder of choice for the BlackCat 30 and we look forward to adding our expertise to this elite collaboration,” says James Kinloch, Sales & Marketing Director at McConaghy. The progressive design by the MMYD [Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design] studio sees a multihull of this size completely reimagined and we’re extremely excited to commence construction.”

Capable of cruising at 20 knots, and reaching an impressive maximum speed of 32 knots, this new 30m catamaran holds a number of advantages, with a low heel angle and a stable platform.

The interiors of the BlackCat 30 have been created by renowned Italian design studio, M2atelier, which of course, can be adapted exactly to the client’s wishes. But as a catamaran, the new project offers a number of huge wide-open spaces and is said to be an alternative to a 40m motoryacht.

“The cruising catamaran market is the largest growth sector in midsize yachts today,” says Mitch Booth, Founder, BlackCat Superyachts. “We believe this trend will continue and eventually will become common throughout the superyacht sailing scene. The large volume and stable platform a BlackCat multihull provides, is the logical solution for comfortable cruising."

According to The Superyacht Agency, there have been a total of 1011 sailing yachts over 30m delivered, of which 18.2 per cent were delivered in the last decade. Last year, we saw a total of nine sailing yachts delivered, whereas 10 years prior, in 2009, we saw a staggering 35 deliveries made. But it is exciting projects such as these that prove the vast potential of the sailing yacht market.

