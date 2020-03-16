Due to the continuing news and the French government's decision to close all non-essential services, cafe's, bars and restaurants in France were closed as of midnight on Saturday 14 March until further notice. As such, it is with a heavy heart that the Riviera Yacht Support team has announced that the 2020 Snow Bonanza has been cancelled.

For those that has registered for the event, there will be a full refund minus the small RefFox fee. In a statement, Riviera Yacht Support wrote; "Thank you all for your continued support and we wish you all to be safe and secure over the coming weeks".





