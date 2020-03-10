The Riviera Yacht Support Snow Bonanza is the largest snow day for the superyacht industry on the French Riviera and the 11th edition will be held at Auron ski resort in the southern French Alps on Friday 20 March, 2020. The full day event is now open for registrations to yachting professionals and crew.

The day will begin with transport departing from the ports of Antibes, Cannes and Monaco. After a morning on the slopes, attendees will meet at La Bergerie restaurant for an apéritif followed by a hearty three-course mountain lunch. Post-lunch, there is time for more skiing, followed by après-ski at L'Alpage restaurant where a generous prize giving will take place.

Registration for the event will include return transport, ski pass, breakfast, lunch and après-ski and will cost €120 per person (or €80 without the ski pass). The Riviera Yacht Support Snow Bonanza is proud to support WaterAid for its 11th edition.

To find out more and register for the event, please click here.

