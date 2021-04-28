Maritime training and education charity UKSA has announced the graduation of 30 students from its flagship Superyacht Cadetship course. With the support of UKSA, over 40 per cent of the course’s graduates have already secured employment, with the remaining students actively seeking new opportunities across the superyacht industry.

The four-year programme offers a career path to Officer of the Watch (Yacht <3000GT) and onward to Master (Yacht <3000GT) qualifications, and combines academic studies with periods of paid work on superyachts. Cadets also have the option to complete a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Operational Yacht Science through Falmouth Marine School.

UKSA’s charitable partners made the professional course possible for 37 per cent of this year’s cohort, with sponsorship funding for the cadets coming from The Seafarers Charity and Trinity House, with others receiving support from the Steven Thomas Bursary, and the Michael (Milo) Hanlon Bursary.

The funding options that are available to UKSA students are crucial for many in securing their places on the course. As UKSA’s CEO Ben Willows explains; “For some students, the difference between starting their journey and not, is the funding options we have available at UKSA. We are continually working to grow the number of funded students.”

For 2022, UKSA anticipates seeing the numbers participating in the Superyacht Cadetship course increase, with 40 young people expected to graduate from the first phase of the course next time around. This means that the UKSA will provide even more young people with a structured and supported pathway into a rewarding, long-term career.

