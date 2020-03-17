UKSA, the non-profit maritime training charity, has recorded the largest number of cadets graduating from its flagship course - the Superyacht Cadetship. A total of 34 graduates, aged 18 – 25, have completed the first phase of the five-phase programme, which spans four years and is a career path to Officer of the Watch (yachts <3000GT) and onward to Master (yachts <3000GT) qualification.

In our upcoming edition of The Superyacht Captains Report, we will be examining contemporary challenges facing crew, and how the industry can facilitate the longevity of quality crew. The programme by UKSA is one example of how to do this, combining academic study with hands-on experience of paid work on superyachts, and cadets also have the possibility to complete an HNC in Operational Yacht Science with Falmouth Marine School. Reassuringly, one-third of the students from UKSA have already secured roles, with the other graduates continuing to seek employment in the superyacht industry.

It is a positive sign for the future of the industry that the number of cadets graduating is the highest in UKSA’s 30+ year history – so many that two graduation ceremonies were held. The ceremonies were attended by the students’ close family and friends, UKSA staff and the funding partners that made the professional course a viable option for 50 per cent of this year’s cadets, including Seafarers UK, Trinity House, TK Foundation, Steven Thomas Bursary, Will Black Fund and Noel Lister Memorial Fund. The funding options available to UKSA students are crucial for many in securing their places on the course. “For some students, the difference between starting their journey and not, is the funding options we have available at UKSA. We are continually working to grow the number of funded students,” commented Ben Willows – CEO, UKSA.

“Once again we are celebrating the achievements of our Cadetship students as they go on to forge exciting and rewarding careers in the superyacht industry. The Cadetship continues to attract growing numbers of young people year-on-year and I’m delighted with the achievements of our graduates,” continued Willows. The course provides an alternative to university for many young people, and with courses currently priced at £9,250 for undergraduate students, alongside increasing living costs, a qualification such as the Superyacht Cadetship will remain an attractive alternative. “For many, the opportunity to earn while they learn is an appealing choice,” added a representative from UKSA.

“I didn’t feel as though university was for me. Due to my background in sailing and love of the outdoors, I wanted to do something in that field of work. I knew instantly that the Cadetship was for me: the career prospects, the qualifications and the opportunity to work whilst travelling. I’m extremely grateful to everyone at UKSA and to Trinity House for kindly giving me a bursary; providing me with this amazing opportunity,” commented Cadet Harry Stubbs on his experience.

“Also critical to the success of our cadets is our Industry Guidance and Careers team, professional one-to-one mentoring and specialist recruitment service, who support our students throughout their careers,” concluded Chris Frisby - Director of Training and Operations, UKSA.

In 2021, UKSA anticipates seeing numbers on the Superyacht Cadetship programme increase again, with 40 young people expected to graduate from the first phase of the course, providing even more of the next generation with a structured and supported pathway into a rewarding, long-term career – as described by Frisby above.

In order for the plethora of jobs available on board superyachts to be more widely considered as long-term, we must share and commend the work of those training the younger generation in such detail as UKSA. Keep an eye out for The Superyacht Captains Report here, to read our feature covering crew-focused topics such as this.

