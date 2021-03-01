Founder of Knigge Coaching and Swiss Butlers, Hanspeter Vochezer's companies specialise in business etiquette consultancy and the recruitment of high-calibre domestic staff respectively, both of which are based in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Partnering with Ocean Independence, also based in Küsnacht, Vochezer has been offering butler training courses on board the company’s managed fleet, specifically geared towards the needs of yacht crews.

The two to three-day coaching sessions are just as much about the personal appearance that Vochezer advises on within his business etiquette consultancy – the first impression the crew leave on their guests logically counts – as it is about the correct techniques for service and housekeeping.

The superyacht industry has grown rapidly in recent years, and not every vessel can be equipped with fully-trained specialists. This is why Vochezer's expertise is in particular demand. For Ocean Independence and its crews, it has been particularly helpful having him carry out the training on board the yachts, with the ability to rehearse procedures in a real environment, preferably at the beginning of a charter season.

“The crews are very impressed with Hanspeter's professional and, at the same time, devoted manner,” explains Daniel Küpfer, managing director of yacht management at Ocean Independence. “He is a master at creating an atmosphere in which people feel comfortable, even if he shows them where they can still improve. Ocean Independence attaches great importance to the satisfaction of all its customers, and we share this claim with Hanspeter. That is why his competence and know-how ensure the service quality of our crews.”

Images credit: Olga Dromas / Ocean Independence

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.