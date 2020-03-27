All seafarers and crew members of yachts currently based in Italy, will be able to enter and move around the Italian territory only for the mandatory reasons indicated by the Prime Ministerial Decrees of March 8th and the following issued on March 22nd as:

Proven work needs, connected to the performance of an indispensable activity to protect a primary right that otherwise cannot be effectively protected;

Reason for health: subject to treatment or medical treatment;

Return to the municipality of residence;

Seafarers upon entry into the Italian Territory or in any case during their stay on board in national territory, before being allowed to get off the ship, must complete the self-declaration form (click here to download the pdf). This form must be brought with you when disembarking from the ship for the reasons justified in the form compatible with the cases indicated in the Decree of 8th of March and further restrictions of 22nd of March, and possibly presented to the border police operators if present in the port facility where the ship is moored;

In the event that you do not fall within the mandatory reasons of entry / circulation, you will not be allowed to enter or circulate in the national territory and the seafarer must remain on board the ship, under penalty of violation of the prescribed Prime Ministerial Decree and the consequent sanction provided for by art. 650 CP.

Finally, it should be noted that until visa requirements cease to exist, entry visas or shore passes will no longer be issued in favour of seafarers and crew members, except in cases that they have the characteristics of absolute exceptionality ". For these reasons, the issuing of visas at the border towards seafarers will also be limited to cases of absolute exceptionality, to be justified based on the mandatory reasons for entry indicated in the Decrees.

