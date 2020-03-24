From Zoom meetings to virtual pub sessions, as the world adjusts to conducting professional and social interactions exclusively online, it has been interesting to see how the superyacht market has adapted.



The luxury yacht homeport and marina village, Porto Montenegro, has developed an around-the-clock solution for its clients - a virtual marina reception.



“Porto Montenegro marina has applied all security and safety measurements as recommended by the Government of Montenegro,” explained Danilo Kalezic, Senior PR & Marketing Manager at Porto Montenegro. “We have reduced all direct people-to-people contacts but all our marina services are still on disposal to our clients.



“As a company, we are always trying to stay ahead of the curve. And therefore, we are currently implementing a virtual marina reception, which will allow the clients to have a face-to-face communication with our team but from a safe distance. Essentially, we understand these are difficult times for all of us and we are doing all in our power to ensure absolute peace of mind of all marina residents when it comes to their safety and security.”



The port states that it is currently monitoring how the situation develops in Montenegro and worldwide, while prioritising the health its employees, customers and community.

Profile links

Porto Montenegro

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.