Organisers of the Superyacht Cup Palma have cancelled the 2020 regatta scheduled for 17 to 20 June due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and in line with recommendations from the Spanish and Balearic governments.

“This ongoing global crisis has made planning for the event impossible and so we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year’s event,” explains event director Kate Branagh. “We urge everyone to stay safe and we look forward to welcoming the superyacht fleet back to Palma in 2021 for what will be the 25th anniversary of Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta.”

The provisional dates for the 25th anniversary edition are 23 to 26 June 2021.

Image credit: Claire Matches

