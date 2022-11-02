YPI CREW launches new website Lidija Jakovljevic, Marketing Manager at YPI CREW, speaks about the launch…

For any crew member with an aspiration to ascend the ranks and secure their desired position, finding that particular role might best be done via a recruitment agency. YPI CREW, the leading yacht crew recruitment agency, are excellent at guiding talented job applicants towards their ideal position.

The agency has just launched a refreshed branding and a newly designed website which displays new features to assist yacht crew in the recruitment process. The new website aims to educate crew about the recruitment process within the yachting industry, preparing the applicant for the job search. YPI CREW worked closely with London based web design agency Integral, a company with 21 years of experience working across a wide array of sectors.

On the website the crew can find essential guides that have all the necessary information for all those looking for work and, in addition to that, there is also a series of completely free yacht CV templates that crew can use to make their CV truly shine.

Lidija Jakovljevic, Marketing Manager at YPI CREW, explained the importance of the timing of the website launch:

“We are so excited about making this step forward and creating a central place for yacht crew who are looking for work as well as those looking for high-performing crew for their yachts. And there could not be a more perfect time to launch it than on our 20-year anniversary that we are celebrating this year. But we are not stopping there. The goal for us is to give a voice to the skilled yacht crew and to guide them in realizing their full career potential, so we have a few more projects lined up to position the yacht crew at the real forefront of the yachting industry.”

Widely acknowledged as the go-to yacht recruitment agency, YPI CREW sources and recruits the best yacht crew worldwide. From deckhands to captains, engineers, chefs and interior crew, their recruitment experts connect the best talent with every vessel they work with.

