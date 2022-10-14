Delivery by drone Drones for Yachts discusses the expanding utility of drone based services for superyachts…

The days when drones were used only for taking picturesque snaps of yachts are fast retreating. Both a security risk and a tool for onboard operations, the relationship between drones and superyachts is multilayered. Drones are being used to combat cybersecurity concerns and even assist with other aspects of day-to-day operations.

The use of tech to safeguard and facilitate human activity is what optimists in the world of tech predict will happen, envisioning that technology will increasingly take over mundane human tasks and help humanity in everyday pursuits. Baudoin’s Ocean Wash Drone, displayed at Monaco Yacht Show 2022 was one example. It acts as a water jet, meaning crew do not have to clean the yacht’s hull, glass or facades using harnesses which can at times be a dangerous activity.

Drones for yachts was founded in the spring of 2022 and provides a new drone service offering delivery for packages up to five kilograms brought to the vessel in fifteen minutes. The current constellation of launch pads is placed across the Mediterranean, available in Corsica, Sardinia and Greece. The service is available when the yacht is 15km away from the coast and has GPS activated.

SuperyachtNews spoke to Chahine Bouaiache, Co-Founder of Drones for Yachts, who told us the packets are ordered via the “marketplace”, an app that will be live in 2023 by the beginning of the season. For the moment the delivery is made by phone. Bouaiache's background is in tech: he has a combined 12 years experience working at Apple and Tesla. He believes he has spotted a gap in the market in terms of delivery on demand for smaller packages.

It appears that Bouaiache’s joint venture with Co-founder Pierre Deyris has been a success: the drones have been acclaimed for their technical performances and low noise impact. The company has big plans for expansion: the next key yachting area they will cover is the Caribbean and its aim is to cover 72 marinas in the next three years.

Delivery via drone may also address the need to reduce the impact on the environment. Deliveries at sea within marinas are currently only available via tender or helicopter, not the greenest form of transport. So whether ordering a favourite meal or a useful piece of tech or in urgent need of some medication, access to a fast, cost-efficient and eco-friendly may soon be a reality.

