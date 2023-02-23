Voly Group acquires Pinpoint Works Voly Group have also announced its plans to further integrate and develop the Pinpoint Works platform…

Voly Group, a leading provider of financial management solutions for superyachts, has announced the acquisition of Pinpoint Works, an interactive worklist management platform that streamlines project management for captains, owners, and shipyards. Founded by a superyacht captain who was frustrated with the inadequacies of basic spreadsheets, Pinpoint Works provides a work list solution for the supply chain.

With the acquisition, Voly Group will integrate and develop the Pinpoint Works platform further under its umbrella, benefiting captains and owners who are managing new build projects or refits.

Voly Group Founder & CEO, Ian Flanagan, expressed his delight at the acquisition and said, "Our mutual respect, unified approach, and vision for technology within the marine space will continue to provide the superyacht sector with the cutting-edge toolset that it requires to function effectively. Together with our industry partners, management companies, shipyards, and the incredible crew that make it all possible, we will continue to revolutionize the industry."

Pinpoint Works Founder & Director, James Stockdale, and Pinpoint Works Co-Founder & Director, Leslie Gillotte, expressed their excitement at joining Voly Group, stating that "Through this strategic partnership and our shared passion for developing innovative technology, we will grow stronger together by providing truly unique solutions. With the Voly team, we look forward to continuing to provide excellent standards of client support and bringing greater impact through the integration of our platforms for this dynamic industry we serve, and beyond."

Magenta Partners, who facilitated the acquisition, praised Pinpoint Works for creating a market-leading project management platform and expressed their delight at bringing Pinpoint Works under the Voly Group umbrella.

Profile links

Pinpoint Works Ltd

Voly

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.