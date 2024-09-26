Voly Group acquires Voyonic Voly Group has announced its acquisition of maritime payroll and crew services provider Voyonic…

Voly Group’s acquisition of Voyonic combines the two companies’ financial management products under one roof, in a bid to provide more streamlined digitalised payroll and employment services to the maritime industry.

“The acquisition of Voyonic is a pivotal step in advancing our strategic vision, enabling us to introduce cutting-edge technologies for crew services. This transformation will revolutionise the management of payroll and employment services across the maritime industry, from streamlining how crew members log their workdays to modernising how they receive their pay,” says Ian Flanagan, founder and CEO of Voly Group.

“We remain committed to driving innovation, continually enhancing the yachting ecosystem for everyone involved– whether it’s the crew, management companies, or family offices. Our top priority is to deliver an exceptional experience, with a focus on providing more accurate, transparent reporting and better service to the remarkable yacht owners who are the backbone of this industry.”

Founded in 2007, Voyonic has built a range of services, including payroll, crew management, crew logistics, training and employee services. With the acquisition of Voyonic, its fintech platforms and worklist-management products are now complemented by multi-jurisdiction payroll capabilities, providing end-to-end financial management in the maritime sector.

Ian Flanagan, founder and CEO, Voly Group

After recognising that the company required more technological solutions in order to develop further, Neil Carrington, managing director of Voyonic, explains that a search began a few years ago to find the right partner. “Fortuitously Voly Group were seeking added value services for their clients and after the initial meeting with Ian, it was an obvious perfect match and a vision myself and the Voyonic team are aligned with.”

“I am delighted that since that meeting we have now reached the point that our many years of expertise will be added to the portfolio of services that Ian and his team already deliver to clients throughout the yachting industry.”

This move follows Voly’s acquisition of worklist management platform Pinpoint Works in 2023, which led to the integration of their software to give users an end-to-end solution with real-time insights to assist with managing project timelines and budgets for refit and new builds.

“With our industry-leading financial management solution, complemented by the worklist management tool Pinpoint Works, we are now fully integrated and working towards supplying the maritime space with a complete ERP solution,” adds Flanagan.

Profile links

Voly

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.