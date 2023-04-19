Keeping everyone on the same page A customisable platform for project managers…

The demand for highly sophisticated custom-built superyachts has grown significantly over recent years, with shipyards competing for contracts from clients demanding cutting-edge design and technology.

Shipyards specialising in these builds face immense pressure to produce a high-quality, customised vessel on time and within budget. The reputational risk for shipyards failing to meet these expectations is significant and has long-lasting negative implications. As a result, shipyards must be well-equipped with the latest technology to meet the demands of this growing market and maintain high levels of communication throughout the process.

Pinpoint Works provides project managers with a customisable solution designed to help large teams and owners manage and collaborate on their projects from start to finish. The user-friendly platform replicates existing Excel spreadsheets, accompanied by a vessel’s GA (general arrangement), creating an interactive worklist – with the benefits of including photos, locations and real-time tracking of a project’s progress. A range of features allows users to see an overview of costs and project timelines, manage crew, track progress and much more.

James Stockdale, superyacht captain and Pinpoint Works founder, highlights, “There is a massive amount of information flowing back and forth between all parties through the build process, which can be overwhelming if systems and lines of communication are not in place to manage this efficiently.”

Pinpoint Works streamlines communication by enabling all third parties to stay connected and up to date on project progress. It also allows users to create tasks quickly, assign them to specific users and track progress in real time. This ensures everyone is on the same page and makes it easier to identify potential problems or delays before they become an issue. “A shipyard should be able to communicate openly with third parties, the crew and owner and do their very best to deliver the product that the owner has signed for, as well as be proactive in resolving any issues that may arise during the warranty period.”

Pinpoint Works has been adopted and implemented by 400-plus superyachts, hundreds of smaller pleasure yachts and dozens of companies within the superyacht industry, including some of the world’s largest, most prestigious shipyards. Using the latest technology in web and mobile apps, the platform can be utilised during all lifecycles of a yacht: build, warranty, operation, refit, repaint and surveys.

If you’re not already leveraging an intuitive digital solution to manage new-build projects and shipyard periods, it’s time to get started.

To learn more about Pinpoint Works or request a free 14-day trial, contact stuart@pinpointworks.com.

