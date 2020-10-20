With one hundred years of experience in military, paramilitary and civil shipbuilding, The Duò family has now ventured into the luxury boat sector. The Vittoria Shipyard has launched Vittoria Yachts, the new division, dedicated to designing and building yachts. Drawing on the production capacity and know-how developed over almost a century of business experience, Vittoria Yachts will reportedly add over 870 units to the new market segment of luxury yachting.

Leading Vittoria Yachts on its journey are Paolo Duò, President of the Vittoria Shipyard, and Michele Zorzenon, Managing Director of the new division. They are joined by the fourth generation of the Duò family, who have been at the helm of the Venetian company since 1927 which is now an established industry player in Italy.

Vittoria Yachts presents three product lines: Explorer, Support Vessel and Custom Vittoria.

Hydro Tec engineer, Sergio Cutolo, has partnered with Vittoria Yachts to design the Explorer yacht line of luxury boats, which draws upon certain characteristics inspired by military vessels. They can sail for long periods of time in any marine weather conditions, for example, and they are equipped with fully automated cruising capabilities as well as reportedly being environmentally friendly.

The Support Vessel line is the culmination of years of experience in producing coastal patrol vessels, diving vessels and supply vessels that sail in the Mediterranean, and was created in collaboration with engineer Mattia Polverari. Polverari packs cutting-edge technology into solid and durable structures to provide support to modern gigayachts, resulting in the creation of elegant, high-performance boats able to guarantee maximum comfort on board.

The Custom Vittoria line rounds off the portfolio, with customisable aesthetics and shape, allowing for a tailor-made approach. Currently being built is a 26m boat that is intended to embody Vittoria's shipbuilding philosophy - a bridge between the experience in the military sector and the creativity applied to yachting.

The first design project put forward by Vittoria Yachts and designed by Hydro Tec is the Bow Sprit from the Explorer line, at just over 50m long and a gross tonnage of approximately 500GT. The Bow Sprit has been designed for long voyages and for charter, and stands out thanks to her name sake’s bow spirit which extends beyond the prow. Powered by MTU 16V2000M61 engines, the yacht can reach a top speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of more than 6000 nautical miles at an economical speed of 10 knots.

“Vittoria Yachts represents a new and important milestone for our company,” commented Paolo Duò, President of the Vittoria Shipyard. “We have decided to invest in luxury, guaranteeing that we will maintain the same high-quality standards and the same ability to combine innovation and artisan tradition. For this new challenge, we have decided to extend our presence beyond the standard scope. We are, in fact, working on creating a new production hub in Monfalcone dedicated mainly to finishing off yachts, which will open in 2021,” Duò concluded.

The new Monfalcone hub covers approximately 20,000 sqm of privately-owned land and a further 13,000 sqm of state-owned land and is responsible for the outfitting, delivery and winter servicing of the yachts, as well as finishing off all of the units built by the Vittoria Shipyard. The design involves a restyling of the entire area, constructing docks and building berths covered by hangars and increasing the shipyard's capacity by creating an additional hangar. The whole area, in addition to constructing and adding the finishing touches to superyachts, will be used for refitting ships and yachts up to 70m.

“Vittoria’s military and paramilitary boats have technical specifications that equal or even exceed those of most superyachts," said Michele Zorzenon, Managing Director of Vittoria Yachts. “With our long history, our skills and important investments in research and development, together with our facilities, we felt that the time had come to transfer all our expertise and professionalism into yacht building. The new brand will have its own strong personality and we are sure that, thanks also to recognised and valuable partners, it will succeed in offering tailor-made solutions to meet the desires of all our customers.”

Image courtesy of Vittoria Yachts

