On Monday morning, 8 June, DYT’s semi-submersible vessel Super Servant 4 faced a ballasting problem during load-out in Palma de Mallorca. As a result, the vessel listed to starboard with a number of yachts still on board.

DYT has issued an update to confirm that the last of the seven yachts on board were safely discharged yesterday evening, and there were no injuries or marine pollution. "In close cooperation with the authorities, all steps were taken to recover the situation as quickly as possible and discharge the yachts safely and without damage," the statement reads.

A full survey of the yachts will be undertaken today to assess possible damages and DYT will continue normal operations. Upon completion, Super Servant 4 will start its planned voyage to Genoa.

