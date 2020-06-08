This morning, 8 June, DYT’s semi-submersible vessel Super Servant 4 suffered a ballasting problem during load-out operations in Palma de Mallorca. As a result, the vessel has listed starboard with a number of yachts still on board.

DYT has issued a statement confirming that the situation is presently under control; “There have been no injuries or marine pollution and all steps are being taken to recover the situation as quickly as possible. All precautionary matters have been taken to ensure the crew, the vessel, the yachts she is carrying and the environment are safe.”

The yacht transport company added that, at this moment, it is still uncertain whether the vessel and its cargo have sustained any damage. “We sincerely regret this situation and are working hard to resolve the present state of affairs,” DYT’s statement concludes.

SuperyachtNews contacted DYT for further comment, but the company was unable to give anymore information at this time. Readers will be updated as more information comes to light.

