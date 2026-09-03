There’s only one Superyacht Forum! With a number of similarly named new events hitting the market, we advise doing due diligence on who is organising, hosting and attending…

Ever since the Amsterdam RAI took over The Superyacht Forum in late 2024, there seems to have been a plethora of events adopting the two key words ‘Superyacht’ and ‘Forum’, which is hugely flattering but slightly confusing for the market. However, it’s worth confirming that in the market today, there is only one primary and dominant forum for superyachts.



We have seen the Balearic Superyacht Forum evolve into the Mediterranean Superyacht Forum, the Marine Money event in Monaco become the Monaco Superyacht Forum, and more recently, we have seen the arrival of a new event called the Global Superyacht Forum Miami and now the British Superyacht Forum landed as part of the British Superyacht industry body’s event programme. I’m sure I’ve missed a couple, but there definitely seems to be a trend.



Obviously, no one can own the two words Superyacht and Forum, but it is important to reinforce what these two words mean to the market and to make sure that the myriad of delegates do their due diligence on who is organising, hosting and attending. Everywhere I look there seems to be a new forum, meeting, conference or summit, each claiming to be the next best event for the superyacht market. But there are only so many days in the year that the right people can commit to sitting in a room and listening to some of the same speakers cover the same topics.



Let me clarify something – we are involved with The Superyacht Forum as media partners and as consultants this year, and we are media partners for the Mediterranean Superyacht Forum, but all other meetings that bear the same two words are not part of The Superyacht Group. When the new Global Superyacht Forum Miami appeared, there were many who assumed we were behind it, similarly to the arrival of the YouTube channel SuperyachtNews and The Yacht Report, the brainchild of ESysman Superyachts. We often get comments and submissions from readers saying we love your channel, but fortunately and unfortunately, due to the subscriber numbers, it’s nothing to do with us.



So, my message is quite simple: while there is a huge amount of plagiarism, copy-cat activities and the flattering use of the various word combinations Superyacht and Forum or Superyacht and News or Yacht and Report, it is worth reinforcing that the market is quite small and there is only the original version that typically leads the market. Therefore, with The Superyacht Report and SuperyachtNews.com, founded in 1992 and seen as The Economist of superyachts, and then The Superyacht Forum, founded in 1995 and essentially the first serious conference in the superyacht arena, but now owned by the RAI, who organise METSTRADE, these are the authentic brands of the industry.



No matter how many new players want to apply the similar naming convention, there is (shouted like a football fan), only one Superyacht Forum and it takes place in November on the 16th and 17th in Amsterdam. See you there!

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