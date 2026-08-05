INNORVATION’26 – the Movie A true tale of the odyssey of a select group of superyacht VIPs grappling with the question ‘What If’ under the blue skies of Bergen…

In June, about 70 VIP delegates arrived in Bergen, Norway, for the latest edition of INNORVATION, a unique and by-invitation gathering of designers, naval architects, builders, managers, surveyors, project managers, yacht managers and several technical experts.

A full report of the event will be published in the next edition of The Superyacht Report –Owners Focus, under the strategic headline of ‘What If..?’, as this was the catalytic question for the various discussions, ideas and brainstorms we shared in the woods, in factories, up mountains and by small lakes in the brilliant blue sky of Bergen, something that no one expected.

With each bespoke experience we create and deliver, one of the most important aspects is how to capture the energy and camaraderie that emerges from such a unique group of people in such a stunning location. So, we are proud to share with you the link for INNORVATION’26 – The Movie, a 12-minute mini-movie that hopefully provides a flavour of what happened and who was in the room. This is also designed to encourage other people to join us next year for INNORVATION’27 and be part of the outdoor brainstorms, the woodland workshops and the social interaction between like-minded innovators and creative thinkers in the superyacht space.

When you get the opportunity to read the full report, you will see there is one thing that came out of the discussions and idea, under the What if..? mantra. It was, quite remarkably – from a team including some very well known designers – What if we made everything much more simple … and apply a back-to-basics attitude and worked on reducing complexity where it’s not needed. Perhaps it was the location and the raw energy of the mountains and woods, but the vigorous nodding of heads saw this sentiment and strategy echoed by everyone in the room, with consistent agreement that we just add cost and risk through complexity and the idea of “less is more” suddenly made sense.

In essence, this is also part of the success of INNORVATION and other event projects we’re working on: the mantra of “keep it simple and less is more” delivers a more interesting conversation and puts the right people in the room.

If you’d like to join INNORVATION’27, somewhere in Norway, visit www.innorvation26.com and register your name. Now grab some popcorn and enjoy the movie.





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