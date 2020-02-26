During the 31st and final edition of the Pinmar Golf tournament, a captive audience eagerly anticipated what the new chapter would hold, until a teaser video revealed… The Pinmar Festival.

From 15–16 October 2020, The Pinmar Festival will comprise two elements – a dynamic seminar and networking event, followed by a music festival to be held in the grounds of a Mallorcan manor house which will provide an exclusive setting for the next stage of parent company GYG’s event portfolio.

Over the course of two days, The Pinmar Festival will encompass an interactive seminar entitled ‘The Pinmar Forecast’ – hosted by Awlgrip and moderated by The Superyacht Group – while the festival element itself will offer a range of bars and catering options, games, live music, and – a favourite of Pinmar Golf attendees – the famous Pinmar VIP Party at Cappuccino, Puerto Portals. During the second day, sponsors and their VIP guests will enjoy a relaxed afternoon in the manor grounds, while at sunset the doors of the manor will open to superyacht crew and industry colleagues to join the fun accompanied by the sounds of international DJs and live bands from around the world.

"Having hosted the Pinmar Golf tournament for an incredible 31 years we felt it was time for a change… And this is it – The Pinmar Festival" - Remy Millott, CEO - GYG plc

Announcing the event, GYG’s CEO Remy Millott said, “I am genuinely excited to announce the launch of the Pinmar Festival. Having hosted the Pinmar Golf tournament for an incredible 31 years we felt it was time for a change… And this is it – The Pinmar Festival. It is designed to bring the superyacht industry together for two days of networking and socialising while enjoying a high-quality music and entertainment event – a great way to celebrate the end of the summer season. We all love music in one form or another so what better way to connect us all than a really cool and exclusive live music festival?"

"We have selected the most beautiful setting to host the inaugural Pinmar Festival and are now working on securing the right musical line-up to connect with our audience and create a very special and inclusive experience..." - Andrew Clemence, Group Marketing Director - GYG plc

Andrew Clemence, Group Marketing Director and the man responsible for producing and delivering this new concept said, “Our aim is to deliver a very engaging, high-quality and totally unique hospitality event for our industry partners, sponsors, customers and crew to enjoy. We have selected the most beautiful setting to host the inaugural Pinmar Festival and are now working on securing the right musical line-up to connect with our audience and create a very special and inclusive experience. As well as booking a collection of international bands and DJs we are also looking to find some industry bands to showcase their musical talents on stage, giving the day a taste of superyacht industry fun and authenticity.”

GYG is well known for its outstanding work in raising charity funding, and this will continue throughout The Pinmar Festival, where the group will be raising further funds for its Pinmar Charities initiative that has been operating for the last 31 years and has delivered €1,115,758 to a range of charities to date. A percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to the Charities Fund from this not-for-profit event.

GYG will now be reaching out to its industry partners to support and participate in this exciting new event which is planned to tour other major superyacht hubs in the future and become embedded in the industry calendar. Many of the longstanding supporters of the Pinmar Golf have already pledged their support for the Festival including Awlgrip, MB92 and The Superyacht Group.

Save the date - 15-16th October - and look out for further exciting updates as the event programme and DJ/bands line-up evolve over the coming weeks...

