The good, the bad and the ugly In The Superyacht New Build Report we look at how wealth growth matches up against the number of fleet deliveries…

In the upcoming edition of The Superyacht New Build Report we take a look into what the true potential of the market really is. With data sourced from both The Superyacht Agency and Knight Frank we were able to decipher whether or not fluctuating UHNW wealth affected the superyacht industry in the 30 metre plus bracket. In this article readers we offer a snapshot view of one of many in-depth articles in The Superyacht New Build Report.

For the past couple of years the stakeholders of the superyacht industry have been relentlessly calling the market, for want of a better word, ‘booming’ – and for good reason. Even the traditional giants of the industry, Nobiskrug and Perini Navi, were able to rise from the ashes of the pandemic in the latter half of 2021. The good perspective is that brokerage houses, yacht builders and refit yards all reported enormous profits last year, with some businesses describing their year as ‘unprecedented’. Most of the order books are already full up and stretch into the latter half of the decade. Financially speaking, most people in the superyacht industry have had a pretty good time, especially when you take into account how many companies have already secured business for the next few years.

The bad side of things is only really bad if you're a glass half empty kind of person. If we are basing our opinion on historical data, the rule of thumb would be that the superyacht fleet grows at half the rate of overall wealth. The data shows that while wealth fluctuates dramatically over the years, the size of the fleet grows at a steady three per cent every year. Between 2015 and 2017, wealth grew by almost 20 per cent but this had zero effect on the number of superyachts being built. Sure enough, more money was being spent and order books were filled, but this still had no effect on the actual fleet growth.

While there is much to be positive about, the industry must also question the metrics by which it is measuring its current success. So what are the future projections for the market, and should the industry be doing even better during this purple patch?

In order to forecast the future of the market, we need to look at millennials – the next generation of potential clients. Currently, millennials make up an incredibly small, almost insignificant, proportion of the $100m-plus bracket. This age group accounts for roughly four per cent of the $1m-plus category but is the best insight into the habits of young wealthy individuals. What’s more relevant, though, is that over the next decade around 680,000 individuals, worth $5m or more, will transfer a total of $18.4 trillion. Of this group, roughly 22,316 are worth at least $100m, and this particular bracket will transfer a total of $8 trillion (nearly $400m per person). North America will make up 60 percent of the cumulative wealth transferred and, collectively with Europe and Asia, the continents will account for 91 per cent of global wealth transfers by 2030.

Therefore, the transfer of wealth over the next decade is going to be huge, and the pool of potential clients is only going to grow. But how will that be reflected in the superyacht industry, and what needs to be done to ensure stakeholders can realise the full market potential?

Now this is the ugly side. At best, what this data tells us is that stakeholders are over-speculating and that the industry is immune to periods of global financial hardship. At worst, it means we have hit a glass ceiling, meaning that the industry can’t keep up with demand and therefore realise its true potential.

Yes, it’s true that every year there are more people who can afford to buy a superyacht; but this also means that every year there are more people deciding not to buy a superyacht. Even though 60,000 UHNWIs have emerged in the past four years, there have only been 614 more superyachts added to the fleet in that same period. When fleet growth data is placed alongside global wealth growth, it reveals how poorly the industry is performing when it comes to attracting the latest members of the ‘we can afford a superyacht’ club.

In the full article readers can gain insight into the base sources of wealth for millennials as well as their spending habits and preferences. The data provided by The Superyacht Agency reveals not only the historical data, but also future forecasts into the UHNW wealth bracket in comparison to the fleet forecast.

