Steve Myers, CEO of YATCO

YATCO has officially partnered with eight yachting associations to provide website services and Regional Multiple Listings Systems (MLS) with their own exclusive databases.

The MLS partnerships include the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA), European Committee for Professional Yachting (ECPY), Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA), and British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association (BCYBA). “We’re leveraging the multi-million-dollar platform that we’ve built and providing it, at no charge, back to these industry associations,” explains CEO of YATCO, Steven Myers, in conversation with SuperyachtNews.

In addition, YATCO has developed and powers the official websites of the International Superyacht Society (ISS), Large Yacht Brokers Association (LYBRA), U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA) and also provides its resources to the International SeaKeepers Society.



“Currently, companies are taking various software applications - the company website, the CRM, the email marketing - and trying to piece them together. It becomes quite a task for companies to get everything integrated. Alternatively, you have companies investing hundreds and thousands, if not more, into building their own platform.”

Myers says that the company’s main focus is helping the professionals in the industry.



“Over the last few years we have invested heavily in an integrated platform that solves these problems for yacht sales and charter,” he says.

“We are taking our platform and giving it back to these associations through a partnership that provides them access to a state-of-the-art MLS system as well as control of data rights. Our primary focus is working in the best interest of the yachting professional and ensuring that they add value.”

Myers himself has previously worked as Viking Yachts International Sales Manager, a Florida Yacht Broker and the Official Dealer for the Ferretti Group USA and he has seen how the role has changed over the years. “Brokers now need to be digital marketing experts, not just brokers of information,” he adds. He hopes this platform can help yachting professionals adapt to the changing demands of the market.

