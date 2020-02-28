Senior sales broker at Camper & Nicholsons, Alex Lees-Buckley, has sold another new build Feadship to a repeat client.

The 42.5m yacht will be Lees-Buckley’s ninth new build with de Vries – an impressive achievement which the broker claims is unprecedented across the sector.

He has been involved in the development and building of a variety of new-build projects at Feadship ranging in size from the first 39m series Ocean Mercury, through to the first XL from the Makkum facility, 76m Ocean Victory (now Ebony Shine), and has reportedly sold one particular Feadship as many as four times !

Additionally, Lees-Buckley currently represents a varied range of vessels in the used market, from the 43 m Eclipse to the 91.5m Oceanco Tranquility. Hot off the press we hear that he has just completed the sale of his Central Agency, the much acclaimed 66m ISA Okto.

Superyacht News spoke to Lees-Buckley who is currently in his 34th year working with Camper and Nicholsons. “This is my ninth project with Feadship, all of which have been with de Vries; I have a great relationship with the family and their team and am proud to say that every project has been a great success and delight to the owners “.

When asked about the secret to their joint success, he maintains that it is all about relationships /chemistry amongst the people involved.

“I endeavour to match clients and their requirements to the most suitable shipyards”, he continues. “Each yard has its own DNA which does not necessarily suit each and every client. It’s also about building an owner’s team that is going to get on with a certain shipyard and most importantly that the chosen owner’s project manager and surveyor are suitable for the given yard, preferably with previous build experience with them and that they understand the goal, the standards required, the yards capabilities and approach to matters. If an owner’s team come in all guns blazing speaking about how they do things at other yards and such like, it’s never going to work. Once a given yard has been chosen its about working together with them to try to achieve the best possible result from that particular yard which is naturally in everyone’s best interest.

"Each yard has its own DNA which does not necessarily suit each and every client."

On the project itself, Lees-Buckley has said that he is working with a very experienced yachtsman and team. “It’s not his first boat and it’s not his first Feadship; we know each other very well, having previously built a much larger vessel together and various smaller ones in between” over a period of almost twenty years.

While no images of the vessel are currently available, Camper and Nicholsons has confirmed that the 42.5m aluminium 500GRT tri-deck will be fully customised with accommodation for 10-12 guests in five cabins and up to nine crew. The interior of the vessel will be designed in collaboration with Dutch specialist, Sinot.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2022.

Profile links

Camper & Nicholsons International

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.