SuperyachtNews has been informed of two updates to the superyacht regatta’s scheduled to take place this month in New Zealand.

In light of the recent COVID-19 situation in Auckland, updates have been made to the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta 2021 (23rd – 27th February), and there have been new plans and contingencies put in place in order for the event to hopefully proceed.

“As you will be aware, Auckland is currently under Alert Level 3 until midnight on Wednesday 17th February. If Alert Level 3 were to be extended further beyond that point, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) would look to move the event to begin on a date in March 2021,” began the event’s organisers.

If Auckland moves down to Alert Level 2, however, the organisers have the following contingencies in place:

- The event will still proceed as planned with some health restrictions in place around the social / off-water events.

- The social events that are planned for the opening and closing of the event can also still proceed, however, will be split across various venues within the RNZYS and linked in terms of sound and entertainment.

- Under Alert Level 2, there is a limit of 100 pax per venue. Ahead of each event, the organisers would let attendees know in advance what specific RNZYS venue you would be in for that particular evening.

- None of the on-water racing would be effected under Alert Level 2, however, the organisers would strictly recommend that all participants stick to the Governments COVID-19 health guidelines. Attendees can view this information via: https://covid19.govt.nz

“We will keep you informed as things evolve, but at this stage, we are very much looking forward to hosting this event next week as planned,” concluded the team.

Taking a different stance, the organisers of the New Zealand Millennium Cup which was due to start on February 15th, have elected to postpone the regatta in response to the elevated COVID-19 alert level across New Zealand.

“New Zealand Millennium Cup organisers have elected to postpone the regatta to March 2021. With the event due to start tomorrow, organisers have postponed the Bay of Islands regatta due to precautionary COVID-19 restrictions across the country. Racing will now be held 28 - 31 March in Russell, returning to the regatta’s Duke of Marlborough headquarters,” explained a statement from the organisers on Facebook.

The regatta is run by the NZ Marine Export Group and promotes New Zealand’s cruising grounds and marine industry to international and domestic superyachts. “As an event run to further the interests of the New Zealand marine industry, we feel a keen responsibility to our industry, superyacht owners, guests and crew, sponsors and the wider community to ensure we are taking every precaution possible,” commented Peter Busfield, NZ Marine CEO.

“Postponing until late March allows us to still run an excellent event, supported by our sponsors, and our hosts, the Duke of Marlborough Hotel. Organisers expect the event to be well-supported by superyacht entrants post-America’s Cup,” Busfield concluded.

The regatta was first held alongside the 2000 America’s Cup, and is the longest-running superyacht regatta in the South Pacific with a reputation for its camaraderie and fierce competition.

Our upcoming edition of The Superyacht Pacific Report will provide in-depth analysis and insights into the Pacific region, and shed light on the latest news from our industry peers in these areas.

