The Italian yachting sector remains defiant amid the coronavirus outbreak, as Italian shipping agents have presented a long-term campaign entitled, 'We take care', aimed at promoting Italian ports within the international maxi and mega yacht community.

The slogan has reportedly been created to provide owners with a positive feeling of “real guaranteed protection” against coronavirus diffusion in Italian ports and tourist destinations, according to the National Federation of Agents, Maritime Advisors and Maritime Mediators.

While the Federagenti are hopeful that Italy will “continue to be part of leisure boat and yacht itineraries in the Med,” a sales broker at a major brokerage house who wished to remain anonymous has informed SuperyachtNews that charter bookings are currently in disarray. The reported cancellations will no doubt impact certain regions which are used to being considered part of the traditional Mediterranean milk-run, and a further investigation into the impact of coronavirus on the charter industry is currently being undertaken by SuperyachtNews.

"Prevention measures [within the ports an tourist destinations] are expected to produce positive and reliable results in a short to medium term,” stated the Federagenti, determined to disperse the doubts and the global perception of health risks to future tourists. “The regulation of maritime health procedures have already been set, and [visitors] will enjoy the beauty of Italy, without any danger.”

“‘We take care’ means that Italian Shipping Agents will take care of their international guests even more than they have in the past through a service aimed at granting comfort,” said Giovanni Gasparini, president of the Yacht Section of Federagenti.

While the ‘We take care’ campaign looks to aid the prevention of further spreading of coronavirus, as well as any reputational damage to the region, Gasparini was keen to note that the Federagenti are of course aware of the emergency, but emphasised that “Italy boasts the primacy of not hiding data, carrying out checks, and focusing on transparency in order to get out of the health crisis as soon as possible.” This statement is in accordance with that of Confindustria Nautica’s, whereby the figures emerging from Italy and published by the mass-media are likely to be more than others due to a higher number thorough health checks taking place in the country.

“For this reason ports, tourist marinas and the entire Italian supply chain of hospitality will be ready, much more than others, for the next summer season,” Gasparini argued, “because we take care.”

