Simwave has teamed up with Vikand to create a Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health, Including a customised Infectious Diseases Control Officer Training Program, to meet the industry demand for enhanced onboard safety due to the COVID pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the vital role of public health, medical experience and knowledge to ensure a safe maritime work environment. Together with Simwave, Vikand is launching a purpose-built educational curriculum that delivers the latest evidence-based knowledge in infection prevention and control,” says Peter Hult, Vikand CEO. “We believe a rigorous maritime-adapted curriculum will prepare cruise, yacht, commercial shipping, river and off-shore energy sectors for future and ongoing public health challenges,” he continues.

Marcel Kind, Simwave CEO, comments, “This partnership brings medical and public health training to shipping operators everywhere. The objective of the curriculum is to familiarise participants with medical and public health challenges and provide them with the right knowledge, skills and attitude.”

“Simwave’s initiative with Vikand builds upon their medical and public health experience and expertise; together, we’re building a state of the art medical and public health training module which will offer online and in-person curriculums,” Marcel continues.

“During 2021, The Vikand School of Maritime Medicine & Public Health, powered by Simwave, launches. Our corresponding goals are to provide guidance and expertise to help maritime industries prevent the transmission of diseases, including COVID-19, to develop and to enhance training to re-focus protocols and programs, and, above all, to foster leadership through expertise in infection prevention and control. We are excited and privileged to work together with Marcel and his team to offer this program, and for all of us, together, to be better prepared for future challenges,” concludes Peter Hult.

Profile links

VIKAND Technology Solutions

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.