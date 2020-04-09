Global uniform and workwear supplier, Taylor Made Designs, has undertaken a new project in light of Covid-19, to accommodate the growing demand for Personal Protective Equipment needed by key workers and those on the front-line battling this virus.

"At the moment we are mainly providing PPE, but also some uniform and workwear. We are also still managing and progressing a number of refit and new build superyacht and cruise line projects..." - Ed Taylor, Managing Director - Taylor Made Designs

On 25th March, the decision was made to reduce ‘normal’ sales and operations following government advice, and henceforth, with a reduced team, Taylor Made Designs continued to fulfil orders for their clients within the healthcare sector. “At the moment we are mainly providing PPE, but also some uniform and workwear. We are also still managing and progressing a number of refit and new build superyacht and cruise line projects,” began Ed Taylor, Managing Director at Taylor Made Designs.

"PPE has obviously seen a massive increase in demand, from all sectors, wanting stock of masks, gloves, gowns, sanitiser etcetera. We are able to supply from our own extensive stock, but also manage the import of significantly larger orders to the medical sector. We’ve always supplied PPE but a smaller proportion than uniform and workwear,” he added. Moving forward, the company would like to increase its position in this market.

Medical and healthcare sectors are currently the obvious priority for Taylor Made Designs, and this is indeed where it is seeing most demand, both in the government, local authority and private sectors. “We are also, however, being contacted by many other front-line businesses and services, for example, schools, funeral directors, local GP surgeries, transport companies, and security, to name but a few. Then, of course, we’re also being contacted by those sectors and companies that need to carry on operating where possible and sensible to do so, such as construction companies, cruise lines, and some superyachts in construction.

Taylor noted that the company is now also seeing a large increase in contingency and preparation enquiries, such as local authorities, hospitals, leisure chains, hotels and cruise lines preparing to return with a health plan that includes stock of PPE.

“I would encourage other businesses to think about their supply chain and internal operation and machinery use to see where they could possibly help,” referencing a conversation he had had on the morning this article was published whereby he was contacted by somebody asking if anyone needed scrubs or gowns made using their cutting machines. “As it happens, I know a group of volunteers working with Bournemouth Hospital looking for such items, so I have connected those involved and will continue to help where I can,” said Taylor.

Taylor recognises that there are currently many conversations taking place within the superyacht industry discussing ideas and great charitable efforts. “As a Trustee of Superyacht Charities myself, we have been discussing how we can support the crisis through events and fundraising activity,” he added [Ed.’s note: More news to follow on this in due course].

“I’m sure there is a lot of support going unnoticed and yet it is a vital contribution to the crisis, nationally, and probably more so locally. It would be a shame to think that such a wealthy industry, in terms of knowledge, resources, ideas and enthusiasm wouldn’t be showing its true colours at a time of such need.”

