REG gathers for Technical Forum Red Ensign Group brings together expertise from across its members in Southampton from 7 to 8 March 2023…

The REG Technical Forum will be held in Southampton (UK) and includes delegates from Anguilla Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands and the UK.

An ongoing commitment to pioneering technology, sharing resources and continuing to improve the expertise it offers to the maritime world and its members will be the focus of the 2023 Red Ensign Group Technical Forum.

As well as the central REG Technical Forum, there will also be specific meetings for representatives from what’s known as the Category 2 Shipping Registers for their own Working Group and also a Surveyor Standards Working Group Co-chairs Richard Pellew (Maritime and Coastguard Agency) and Greg Evans (Cayman Islands Shipping Registry) will steer the group through a busy agenda.

There will be updates on the Electronic Record Book trial, development of new alternative designs and arrangements, 3D model-based class approval, small craft standards and technical interpretations.

The group will also be considering various aspects of the world-leading Red Ensign Group Yacht Code which are reviewed continuously.

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said: “The UK has world-leading standards when it comes to safety at sea.

"The Red Ensign Group is providing a platform for experts across the sector to guarantee the UK remains at the forefront of maritime safety.”

Richard Pellew, co-chair of the REG Technical Forum said: “Bringing together the expertise from across the Red Ensign Group into one room leads to all sorts of discussions and ideas that don’t just benefit us but others in the wider maritime industry.”

Greg Evans, co-chair of the REG Technical Forum concludes: “There is so much expertise to draw on from across the group and so much variety in terms of people’s specialist areas. The one thing we all have in common though is the same commitment to maritime safety and standards and the welfare of our seafarers.”





