PIBS takes the spotlight

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) and Palma Superyacht Village (PSYV) are gearing up to set the maritime world abuzz in Palma de Mallorca from 25 to 28 April, 2024. The season-opening event, located at the picturesque Moll Vell, nestled at the foot of the cathedral, converges boat builders, brokerage houses, marine technology and the Mediterranean luxury lifestyle. This year, with even more events surrounding the show, including conferences and exclusive networking opportunities, it promises to be the most successful event in the show’s history.

Connecting the nautical dots

This year at the Palma Superyacht Village and PIBS, 271 nautical companies will exhibit, and the show hosts upwards of 32,000 visitors throughout four days, steadily growing into an epicentre of industry connectivity in the Med. The meeting of yachting professionals and enthusiasts provides a unique platform for businesses to forge alliances, discuss innovations, navigate the future of yachting, and crucially for buyers to inspect and purchase yachts that can be on the water in time for the summer season.

For prospective buyers, charterers and brokers, the Palma Superyacht Village is a unique opportunity to meet, visit the 80-plus fleet of vessels on display, sea trial, potentially enter a contract, and cruise the Med in time for the coming season. In this regard, Palma offers a unique value proposition in what traditionally is the busiest sales period of the year for the brokerage market.

Innovation, sustainability and industry insights

This year, the Palma Superyacht Village sees the return of the ever-popular Refit & Repair zone, an expanded Yachting Ventures Innovation Corner where their most innovative nautical start-ups showcase their fledgling businesses, and the inaugural Mallorca Yachting Summit providing fertile ground for industry professionals to delve into innovative solutions, discuss sustainable practices, and gain valuable insights.

A pivotal event and new this year to the Palma International Boat Show is The Balearic Superyacht Forum. Organised by the Balearic Marine Cluster, IDI, and the collaboration of The Superyacht Group, this international superyacht forum spans 24 to 25 April. The Forum’s agenda promises a captivating exploration of innovation, sustainability and the evolution of Palma’s nautical repair and refit industry. Experts and professionals will engage in dynamic discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing the Balearic Islands as an international superyacht hub.

Emphasising sustainability is a defining feature of PIBS and PSYV, aligning with the evolving values of the yachting community. Initiatives to measure the carbon footprint, efficient waste management and responsible water consumption demonstrate a commitment to a sustainable future. This resonates not just with individuals but also with businesses seeking partners with shared values and an outlook for the future of the superyacht industry.

In the ever-packed yacht show calendar, Palma International Boat Show and Palma Superyacht Village stand as pioneers, continually evolving and leading the charge towards a more sustainable and connected future. As they celebrate four decades of nautical excellence, positioned to advance the industry, the 2024 edition promises to be a platform to build alliances, transact and communicate innovative ideas for a flourishing superyacht community.

