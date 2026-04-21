One week to go – see you in Palma de Mallorca With two of the biggest superyachting events in the Mediterranean taking place next week, Palma is the place to be…

At this time of year, the annual migration to various shows across the Med takes place. The MYBA Charter Show in San Remo and the Mediterranean Yacht Show in Nafplion both focus on the charter market, with excellent fleets of yachts on display. There are other shows taking place in Turkey too, but our focus is on Mallorca.

From Tuesday next week, a whole calendar of events takes place in the Western Med’s popular superyacht hub of Palma de Mallorca: meetings, social events, golf tournaments, cycling, more social events, a super relaxed boat show and of course the Mediterranean Superyacht Forum (MSF), hosted by the Balearic Marine Cluster (BMC).

What is so unique about next week in Palma is the fact that everyone is ready to meet; it’s one of the first real social networks in the calendar, especially with the postponement of Dubai Boat Show. So everyone is looking forward to Mallorquin hospitality, the relaxed atmosphere of this emerging regional yacht show, with plenty of superyacht players and a brilliant fleet of sailing yachts, not to mention the myriad of bars, restaurants, hospitality lounges and meeting hubs for a strong ‘cortada’ or a cold ‘cerveza’.

The Superyacht Group’s editorial leaders will be on the ground in Palma, and Conor and I are looking forward to sitting in the audience at the Mediterranean Superyacht Forum to observe the discussions, debates, workshops and closed sessions over the two days. We will listen and share our opinions where needed and no doubt add some challenging questions into the mix. During the coffee breaks, lunches and the VIP evening, we will be working the room to catch up with the speakers, experts and delegates, to take the ‘Pulse of the Med’ and see what’s on the horizon in our most important superyacht ecosystem on the planet.

Yes, many of the topics have been discussed before and we already know that there are key opportunities across the region, mixed with barriers and obstacles, but it will be interesting this year to see how the new workshop formats will meet their objectives and present solutions through a collaborative exchange. It’s never easy in a two-day format, but as Pedro Suasi of the BMC, the leader of MSF, has proven, this Forum is not just about the two days, but the constant dialogue after the event and direct connection with the authorities and other regional associations. We need more joined-up strategies from the myriad of events, where it’s not just about meeting, eating, drinking and talking, but the right people being in the room and tasked with tackling and solving.

Once Conor and I have engaged with the Forum, our attention will move to one of the nicest regional shows in the market, the Palma International Boat Show, a platform where everyone looks and feels relaxed, ready to have good conversations and talk business. Here the informality makes it work, no one looks stressed or is running from one end of a vast port to another.

We both look forward to catching up with everyone in Palma next week. Let’s pray for some sunshine and comfortable temperatures, as the forecast looks a little mixed.

Profile links

Palma International Boat Show

Balearic Marine Cluster

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