MASTER’DAM 2024 An exclusive VIP experience for captains and key industry leaders, hosted by Italian Yacht Masters, at the Feadship Amsterdam Shipyard…

On the late afternoon and evening of 17 November, the day before The Superyacht Forum, Italian Yacht Masters are hosting a private and exclusive event for 50 VIP guests, comprising 20 of their key captains and 30 VIPs from the world of design, new build, project management, yacht management and brokerage.

This private event is a unique social interaction, with an exclusive tour of the brand new Feadship facility in Amsterdam, a dynamic discussion with the Feadship team and the whole VIP group on the future of innovation and technology, plus some interesting social conversations over beer, wine and good food, and maybe the odd bitterballen and herring too.

This exclusive gathering is designed to connect Italian Yacht Masters with key industry leaders, to build stronger relationships, to share ideas and to explore opportunities to work together.

If you are a yacht manager, designer, builder, owner’s representative, lawyer, project manager or broker and you’re planning to be in Amsterdam for METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum, this will be a wonderfully relaxed, fun, interesting and dynamic way to start your week.

Just e-mail lera@thesuperyachtgroup.com to say you’d like to attend and we’ll come back to you, confirming all the final details. This is on a first-come, first-served basis and we only have 30 exclusive VIP places available.

See you in a month’s time at MASTER’DAM in AMSTERDAM on 17 November.

