MarineMax appoints New Director of Marketing Abbey Heimensen, Vice President of Marketing, speaks about Amanda Ward's passion for the industry…

MarineMax has announced the new appointment of Amanda Ward to the role of Director of Marketing. Amanda first began working in the company in 2010 as the Web Marketing Manager and has been promoted several times since 2015. More recently she worked as Marketing Operations Manager and was appointed to her new role last month.

Abbey Heimensen, Vice President of Marketing, comments, “Amanda’s passion for the industry shows in her tireless efforts to consistently elevate our marketing efforts. Her amazing leadership and passion have driven our marketing team to push further and think outside the box to help produce marketing campaigns that have elevated our stores and marketing efforts. Since Amanda joined, she has always consistently exceeded expectations. We are honoured to have Amanda on our team and can’t wait to see how much more she will achieve in her new role.”

Amanda Ward, Director of Marketing at MarineMax

An avid boater with a passion for the boating lifestyle, Amanda excels in her marketing work continually. Her track record of success has earned her recognition as part of the boating industry’s 40 Under 40 in 2019. Amanda held the role of Vice President of Communications for the AMA Tampa Bay chapter for 2 years giving her access to unique marketing resources and networking.

MarineMax announced the appointment of Amanda Ward to the role of Director of Marketing. Amanda is an avid boater and her passion for the #boating lifestyle and #marketing shines through her work every day. https://t.co/xFrZeqUJC8 pic.twitter.com/iUj3G0D4ju — MarineMax (@MarineMax) November 16, 2022

Working closely with the marketing team, Amanda will drive forward MarineMax and associated brands across all platforms to execute the company’s vision. The former Marketing Operations Manager will provide guidance in developing and evaluating marketing strategies that align with supporting, growing, and investing in the company's businesses. Amanda’s combined experience of working in the industry and marketing will likely prove to be extremely valuable assets as she works to support General Managers in implementing and executing marketing initiatives.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.