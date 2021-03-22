Unfortunately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 proved to be a year where many of the events that so many businesses and individuals relied on to network, learn and work towards the development and betterment of the superyacht industry were unable to take place physically. However, after much hard work on the part of industry stakeholders, a number of major events were still able to take place digitally.

As part of our commitment to this ongoing progress, The Superyacht Group took part in a number of digital events in Q4 2020 and has since curated the output from these occasions into an online database of content, including sessions from METSTRADE Connect, YARE, The Superyacht Captains’ Forum and Balearic Yacht Forum 2020.

While at times, throughout 2020, it may have felt as though the industry had ground to a halt, the truth, in fact, was quite the opposite. Although hampered in our ability to meet face to face, it could be argued that the downturn in activity provided individuals and businesses with an unprecedented opportunity to plan for the future and action the genuine changes that have often played second fiddle to more immediate concerns.

As part of Balearic Yacht Show 2020, The Superyacht Group hosted a number of sessions that focussed on how to transform the Balearics into Europe’s premier superyacht location. Sessions focussed on developments in the marina and refit markets, environmental and sustainability concerns, and fiscal opportunities in the region for the yachting community. Click here to view the content.

From 26-27 November, the 10th edition of the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) took place, with The Superyacht Group reprising its role as the International Media Partner and delivering The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains edition. In his opening speech, Martin Redmayne, using data provided by The Superyacht Agency’s Intelligence division, explored the current state of the superyacht market in light of an unprecedented year of disruption and turbulence and forecast how it is likely to evolve over the coming years - taking into consideration a variety of long-term yachting and UHNW trends, as well as considering what we have learnt about our own business practices and values as a result of the pandemic. Click here to view the content.

On 10th December, METSTRADE Connect, the innovative new virtual take on the established trade show, opened its digital doors. Alongside the virtual meeting element of the event, a series of seminars and discussions ran throughout the day. As part of its longstanding partnerships with METSRADE, and as part of The Superyacht Forum Live’s virtual programme, Martin Redmayne delivered the ‘superyacht track’ Tech Talks. Three panel discussions welcomed some of the most innovative thinkers in the yachting market to discuss the overarching sectors of the industry: The Bridge; The Engine Room; and The Shipyard. Click here to view the content.



To access the full library of content from the aforementioned events and sessions click here.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.