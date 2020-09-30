During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, when countries around the world went into lockdown, non-essential travel almost ground to a halt, leading to a positive environmental impact with significant decreases in carbon emissions reported. This got Edward Thomas, director of Gym Marine Yachts & Interiors, thinking about his own carbon footprint and how he could improve both personally and within his business.

Gym Marine Yachts & Interiors works internationally installing gyms in luxurious locations on board superyachts and in prime residential properties. Air travel is a key part of the business – from flying to client meetings and installations to industry events, shows and exhibitions – as it is with many companies in the superyacht industry.

While researching initiatives, Thomas came across Yacht Carbon Offset, a company that specialises in carbon offsetting for superyachts. Working with various clients within the yachting industry, Yacht Carbon Offset supports greenhouse gas emission reduction projects in coastal-based locations or regions frequented by superyachts.

Keen to understand his footprint, Thomas tallied up all the flights he took in 2019. His 38 flights generated nearly 10 tonnes of greenhouse gases – enough to fill 120 shipping containers. In partnership with Yacht Carbon Offset, Thomas decided to offset his emissions for the reasonable price of £95.

With the knowledge that many of his contacts within the yachting industry will have similar flying figures, if not more, Thomas wants to encourage others to get involved with the creation of the #GreenWingsChallenge. Challenging all CEOs and travel-mad colleagues, Gym Marine’s goal is to offset 3,844,000km – enough to fly to the moon and back five times. Once they have offset their travel, they will be added to the #GreenWingsChallenge Wall of Trustees to share with all their colleagues and challenge them to take part too.

With this challenge, the yachting industry has the opportunity to make a difference. It’s a huge target, yet more than achievable – the first six trustees have already offset enough to fly to the moon! For more information on the Green Wings Challenge and how to take part, click here.

