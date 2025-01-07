New Year yachting resolutions
An open letter to yacht owners and family offices from the Water Revolution Foundation…
To support the industry’s “Yachting Resolutions” towards more sustainable sailing with fundamental goals for owners and the industry alike, the Water Revolution Foundation shares and recommends the following four steps focused on superyachts delivering a more positive impact.
1. Assess your yacht’s environmental performance
The Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) is the first industry-developed tool, designed to voluntarily benchmark all yachts against a target reference line, to help owners and managers understand their yacht’s efficiency, compared to the rest of the fleet and explore tangible improvements. It is very easily done and this information will give you great insights and be confidential to you.
2. Talk to your yacht master, crew and yacht manager about implementing the Environmental Crew Guidelines on board your yacht
Empower your operation teams to foster a culture of environmental awareness while also optimising cost, with a comprehensive guide of best practices for-and-by crew.
3. Commit 0.5 per cent of your yacht’s annual budget to ocean conservation
Everything on planet Earth relies on the health of the oceans, and yachting is no exception. Let’s be true ocean stewards and structurally dedicate 0.3-0.5 per cent of the annual yacht operational budget to restoring ocean health. For example, our Ocean Assist Programme is yachting’s first collective marine conservation and blue carbon capture fund sustained by an independent scientific advisory board. Funds allocated to the significant projects result in certified “Ocean Assist Units” that you can apply to your yacht’s ESG status.
4. Investigate the benefits of alternative fuels, such as HVO, as the cleaner future fuel for your yacht
Ask your yacht Master/manager to look into replacing fossil diesel with hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) as your clean and smart fuel, without any modification needed, reducing your impact on the planet.
The Water Revolution Foundation says it hopes these four positive steps can set the industry on a path to more sustainable yachting, and that it will respond to this call to lead the way and propel yachting forward.
Profile links
NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
The evolution of YETI
Our sustainability editor speaks with Robert van Tol, executive director of Water Revolution Foundation, about the latest version of YETI and with Bram Jongepie
Technology
The roadmap to 2050
The second day of The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam began with an important keynote panel charting a course for a sustainable future: the 2050 superyacht roadma
Crew
COP29 – is it enough?
COP29 has reached a deal providing financing for developing countries to help them tackle climate change, but many say it’s not enough
Crew
How ESG is driving Turkish marinas
Kemal Altuğ Özgün and the CBC Law team discuss how ESG principles are driving sustainability and financial success for marinas
Crew
Environmental Crew Guidelines 2.0 to launch at Monaco
Water Revolution Foundation and Seastainable Yachting will be launching Version 2 of the Environmental Crew Guidelines at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.
Crew
Related news
The evolution of YETI
1 week ago
The roadmap to 2050
3 weeks ago
COP29 – is it enough?
1 month ago
How ESG is driving Turkish marinas
2 months ago
NEW: Sign up for
SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek