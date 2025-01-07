New Year yachting resolutions An open letter to yacht owners and family offices from the Water Revolution Foundation…

To support the industry’s “Yachting Resolutions” towards more sustainable sailing with fundamental goals for owners and the industry alike, the Water Revolution Foundation shares and recommends the following four steps focused on superyachts delivering a more positive impact.

1. Assess your yacht’s environmental performance

The Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) is the first industry-developed tool, designed to voluntarily benchmark all yachts against a target reference line, to help owners and managers understand their yacht’s efficiency, compared to the rest of the fleet and explore tangible improvements. It is very easily done and this information will give you great insights and be confidential to you.

2. Talk to your yacht master, crew and yacht manager about implementing the Environmental Crew Guidelines on board your yacht

Empower your operation teams to foster a culture of environmental awareness while also optimising cost, with a comprehensive guide of best practices for-and-by crew.

3. Commit 0.5 per cent of your yacht’s annual budget to ocean conservation

Everything on planet Earth relies on the health of the oceans, and yachting is no exception. Let’s be true ocean stewards and structurally dedicate 0.3-0.5 per cent of the annual yacht operational budget to restoring ocean health. For example, our Ocean Assist Programme is yachting’s first collective marine conservation and blue carbon capture fund sustained by an independent scientific advisory board. Funds allocated to the significant projects result in certified “Ocean Assist Units” that you can apply to your yacht’s ESG status.

4. Investigate the benefits of alternative fuels, such as HVO, as the cleaner future fuel for your yacht

Ask your yacht Master/manager to look into replacing fossil diesel with hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) as your clean and smart fuel, without any modification needed, reducing your impact on the planet.

The Water Revolution Foundation says it hopes these four positive steps can set the industry on a path to more sustainable yachting, and that it will respond to this call to lead the way and propel yachting forward.

