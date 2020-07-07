IGY Sète Marina has revealed COVID-19 testing information, with tests now available by appointment 48 – 72 hours prior to departure to allow time for test results.

IGY Sète Marina is now providing rapid COVID-19 testing for vessel guests, crew and vendours by a third-party licensed medical team, alongside on-demand private jet and helicopter services and private marina facility VIP vehicle transportation aligned with health and safety protocols.

The testing provides reassurance for those travelling, and ensures safety for the captains and crew involved in each journey - a vital procedure in order for the industry to return to normal and to aid client confidence.

COVID-19 testing appointments should be scheduled 48 - 72 hours prior to departure to allow time for test results. The COVID-19 PCR nasal swab & antibodies serology tests can be administered by a licensed medical professional on or off the vessel (preference determined by the captain), and test results will be delivered within 24 hours with an official medical certificate (BioMed 34 laboratory from the Inovie group).

Illustrating the 360-degree nature of this service by the marina, there are quarantine procedures in place for anyone who tests positive, and nearby medical facilities for an onboard physician visit.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing information, IGY Sète Marina has outlined their COVID-19 precautionary services, which include pre-arranged pick up/transfer solutions with sterilized vehicles & COVID-19 tested drivers, most appealing to crew rotations, and on-demand private jet and helicopter services available

upon request.

The marina is a 30-minute drive from International Montpellier Airport, a 2-hour drive from Marseille and Toulouse International airports, and 3 hours from Nice International Airport.

In order for the industry to bounce back into action as swiftly and as safely as possible, testing procedures are likely to be at the crux of this, and an impressive offering for marinas to provide in order to protect their staff, captains, crew and guests, with the support of medical authorities.

Images courtesy of IGY Marinas.

Profile links

Island Global Yachting (IGY)

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.