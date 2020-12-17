Construction has begun on Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island. Renamed, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, the facility has been completely reimagined to include luxury residences, retail services, dining and a variety of amenities designed for owners, guests and crew. The completion of the marina is scheduled for Q4 2021.

“This will be a new dimension in yachting in The Bahamas, and luxury living on Paradise Island,” comments David Kosoy, executive chairman and founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer, manager and owner. “With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s place in the rich history of Paradise Island and the Bahamas, we are committed to restoring this famous marina into a premier yachting destination and a place for the community to enjoy.”

Envisioned by a team of development experts, architects and designers, the restored marina will feature a combination of floating and fixed concrete docks, luxury dockside residences, dining options, waterfront bars, a grocery store, executive office space and a variety of essential services. A separate pool, lounge and gym facilities will also be available for yacht captains and crew.

“We’re extremely proud that this project is making a significant contribution to job creation and economic opportunities for many Bahamian businesses. We appreciate the support from the Bahamas government to make it happen,” says Khaalis Rolle, president of Sterling Advisory Services and former Bahamas minister for state investments. “This project is extremely good for Bahamas tourism and will employ a tremendous number of workers while creating long-term value for the Bahamian tourism brand.”

As the superyacht market matures and becomes increasingly global, the development of superyacht standard luxury facilities is vital to its ongoing success. As the vessels themselves become larger and more complex, the level of services and amenities excepted of marinas around the globe also increases.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.