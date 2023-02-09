Going, going, gone!

Lately, it seems that wherever one looks, there’s a press release announcing a shiny, new purchase of an American refit yard or marina by a large corporation. All the usual suspects are involved here. The most commonly heard names among the purchasers are Safe Harbor, Suntex, MarineMax and OneWater. And the entities being snatched up include some of the most iconic names in the US such as Rybovich, Bahia Mar and Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC).