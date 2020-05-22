Australian-based Echo Yachts has announced the signing of a new build contract with an international client for the custom design and build of a catamaran yacht support vessel. While drawings of the project are yet to be released, the design will be similar to the Echo Yachts’ 46m FRP composite catamaran yacht support vessel M/Y Charley (pictured), delivered in 2017.

The project will have naval architecture by Australian firm One2Three Naval Architects – the same aluminium design specialists that worked with Echo Yachts on the creation of the 84m aluminium trimaran M/Y White Rabbit, delivered in 2018.

The 50m catamaran will be built with a custom-designed and hydro-dynamically efficient aluminium hull with a 56m waterline length, enabling reduced installed kW engine power, increased fuel efficiency and extended range. It will be built for standalone adventure cruising and superyacht support functions in remote regions.

Vessel features include additional guest and crew cabin spaces to accommodate 20 guests and 17 crew, large format interior and exterior guest accommodation and entertainment zones, an array of large and small tenders and water toys, specialist scuba diving facilities, including dive store and onboard hyperbaric chamber, plus a large helicopter pad.

“Added to the excitement of this new vessel, we are really pleased it fits in nicely with Echo’s ongoing commitment to creating world-class ‘eco-efficient’ vessels here in Western Australia,” comments Chris Blackwell, sales and marketing manager at Echo Yachts. “It is great to see overseas buyers choosing our premium shipbuilding quality and service, underpinned by our competitive pricing and the low Australian Dollar.

“Echo Yachts is in the fortunate position of being able to offer a very safe COVID-free environment here in Western Australia with minimal restrictions and unhindered shipyard efficiency. No matter where in the world our clients may be, they are able to easily see and engage in the design and build of their new vessel using the same online video meetings, CCTV video feeds, plus photo and video reports we have been providing our clients with since 2015.”

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, the new 56m project is Echo Yachts’ first order since its 2018 delivery of the 84m White Rabbit and is the builder’s third new-build superyacht project overall.

Image: Echo Yachts' M/Y Charley

