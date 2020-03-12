Evolution Yachting has announced that the business has taken the next step in its aggressive global expansion programme with the opening of offices in four new countries, Albania, Croatia, Sardinia and Turkey, in addition to Evolution Yachting’s seven other regional facilities across Europe. The agreements with the stakeholders were negotiated and executed over the last four months. The addition of the four new offices follows the news of Evolution Yachting’s rebrand (ex Acquera Yachting).

“The decision to expand to these four countries was a logical step in our business growth strategy and something that was always foreseen,” explains Stefano Tositti, CEO of Evolution Yachting. “The countries are all different in terms of maturity, but each hold enormous potential. Evolution Yachting is now the fastest-growing and most exciting agency within the yachting community and we plan to continue to maximise the momentum that we are creating within the market place.”

“I am extremely motivated to form part of Evolution Yachting, that seems to be going from strength to strength on a weekly basis. I have worked in the industry for 18 years, and was satisfied with the goals I achieved in the Sardinian market, but that was before Evolution Yachting came along, the best is yet to come without a doubt!”, comments Lara Toti, area manager for Sardinia and Corsica.

In an industry that is in the midst of a fairly rapid period of modernisation and professionalisation, superyacht agents still continue to come under fire for the lack of consistency across various companies and regions. Indeed, within this highly specialised sector, the quality of service provided by superyacht agents can flit from military-style professionalism and efficiency to being inefficient and self-serving. The aim, therefore, of businesses like Evolution Yachting must be to ensure that superyacht owners, charter guests, captains, managers and the many other stakeholders that require agency services are met by the former rather than the latter.

“One of the most interesting aspects of joining Evolution Yachting is the fact that our clients will now be able to use us across the border. Many of our long-standing customers always ask for recommendations in other countries, and it makes imminent sense to create a unique client journey throughout their cruising season,” says Muto Ar, area manager for Turkey.

“I think that at the end of the day, we all have a common set of values and work ethic, and that is to provide the ultimate yachting experience to our clients. It will have a positive impact on how the clients interact with us and allow us to provide the best services possible,” adds Darko Domic, area manager for Croatia.

Now with 11 offices across Europe, Evolution Yachting’s expansion since 2018 has been at breakneck speed and, according to Tositti, this is just the beginning of the group’s long-term vision. Expect more news in the coming months.

Profile links

Evolution Yachting

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.