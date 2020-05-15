Following the news that the Damen Group’s yachting division is being realigned under the Damen Yachting brand, SuperyachtNews speaks exclusively with Rose Damen about the rebranding exercise and operations at Damen Yachting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Internally it is something that we acted upon a while ago, but I don’t feel that we did a great job of explaining the relationship between the two brands to the market,” starts Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting. “Amels, as our main yachting brand, has been part of the Damen Group since 1991, and then a few years ago, we began developing yacht support vessels and SeaXplorers under the Damen brand. Internally, all yachting activities fell under the Damen Yachting designation, and yet it was not necessarily clear that both brands were actually the same company. The realignment of the brands has been designed to show the market that we are one company with a varied product portfolio.”

Damen Yachting will realign the Damen Group’s entire yachting portfolio into one division. Damen Yachting retains all of the yacht ranges associated with Amels and Damen and will continue to deliver superyacht,s from the Limited Editions range from Amels, whilst SeaXplorers and Yacht Support will now be delivered under the new Damen Yachting brand. The Damen Yachting portfolio also includes full-custom yachts and refit services.

“I am immensely proud to be leading Damen Yachting. In bringing the entire yachting portfolio together; we are further strengthening our operations, fortifying our in-house expertise and teams of specialist craftsmen and women and guaranteeing maximum efficiency across the world’s best yacht building facilities,” continues Damen. “We are all facing the current and future challenges of Covid-19 but this new organisational structure puts us in a strong position for success. The diversity within the portfolio is a reflection of what modern yachting is all about and I am very excited to be taking on this next chapter in my family’s shipbuilding history.”

The realigning of the Damen Yachting brand has become increasingly important in recent years, when Damen’s presence began to grow exponentially within the superyacht market, following the development of the Yacht Support and SeaXplorer models. According to Damen, the synergies between the commercial and yachting interests of the parent group are of particular importance, given the strength of Damen Group’s global footprint, in terms of facilities, as well as both brands’ access to research and development funding.

Speaking on Damen Yachting’s activity throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Damen explains that, “Our focus at Damen Yachting has been on achieving three key targets. Firstly, the health of our employees, co-workers and clients. Secondly, making sure that our facility doesn’t become a hotspot for the spread of the virus. And thirdly, ensuring business continuity throughout the crisis.”

Like with many other businesses and facilities, Damen Yachting has implemented a number of new processes to ensure the successful continuation of the business and the health of its employees. Changes include social distancing measures, access to PPE and hygiene supplies and amendments to shift work. Additionally, when on sea trials, those present are designated standby positions where they are required to remain when not needed for certain elements of the trials, thereby ensuring social distancing, as well as enabling the client to move freely when required.

“In terms of projects, most of our builds are either on schedule or very close to being on schedule, which has come as an incredibly positive surprise,” explains Damen. “Our main concern is the development of the supply chain. For those builds that are in the finishing stages, we are fortunate that the vast majority of components were already at the yard. However, on any given project we use components from all over the world, from Italy to South East Asia and, although we are doing our best to find alternative components, the overall impact remains to be seen. That being said, 100 per cent of our clients have been supportive and understanding throughout the crisis. Many of our clients are entrepreneurs themselves and they are well aware of the situation.”

