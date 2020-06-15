On 11 June, Camper & Nicholsons International hosted the fifth in a series of candid webinars, chaired by The Superyacht Group’s Martin Redmayne. The latest webinar focused on what the world of wealth and investment would look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmayne was joined by Thomas Veraguth, strategist at UBS Switzerland, and Jenny Skoog, group chief financial officer at Camper & Nicholsons International, discuss a range of topics including economic trends for the coming decade, the economic impact of lockdown on various nations, market recovery and much much more.



Click here to read a summary of the webinar’s key discussion points.

