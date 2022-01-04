Boot Düsseldorf 2022 cancelled Official statement from Messe Düsseldorf in line with government regulations and gives advice for ticket holders …

Boot Düsseldorf 2022 has been cancelled, marking the second successive year that one of the largest marine tradeshows in the world has been unable to proceed due to COVID concerns. The cancellation was threatened for several weeks as the Omicron variant took hold in Europe, and after the German government announced a ban on indoor events with more than 750 people until the end of January. All of which as been subsequently confirmed in a statement from Messe Düsseldorf, the host venue of boot Düsseldorf:

“Due to the spread of the omicron virus variant, further restrictions will apply in North Rhine-Westphalia with the adjustment of the Covid Protection Ordinance from 30th December, among other things at public trade fairs. This also affects boot Düsseldorf, which as a supra-regional leisure fair may not take place in 2022 due to the measures decided by the state government.”

boot Düsseldorf hall 6

The next iteration of boot Düsseldorf is set for January 21-29, 2023. In a continuation of its statement, Messe Düsseldorf outlines how ticket holders can proceed:

“Tickets purchased for boot 2022 will lose their validity. For a refund of the purchase price, please contact the respective point of sale. eTickets purchased at the boot ticketshop will be refunded automatically. For organizational reasons, this can take up to 3 weeks. If you have any questions, please contact Messe Düsseldorf Ticket service.”

SuperyachtNews will continue to cover the progression of the story and will publish any relevant updates for visitors and exhibitors.

Image credit: Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.