Archipelago Yachts secures government funding The British boatbuilder has been granted funds to develop a bio-methanol-powered yacht, set to debut in 2025…

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has awarded Archipelago Yachts a grant that will be used to design and build a vessel powered by bio-methanol. The funding was secured following a lengthy selection process as part of a carbon reduction strategy for the British Maritime sector.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this funding, which is going to make a huge impact for the future of the maritime industry in terms of sustainability,” says Dr Stephen Weatherley, founder of Archipelago Yachts. “Since founding Archipelago, clean maritime solutions have always been a huge focus for the company, and this grant is allowing us to honour that, which is amazing.”

The low-carbon emission leisure vessel initiative is part of Archipelago Yachts' maritime decarbonisation programme, conducted in collaboration with Chartwell Marine, Boat Electrics and Electronics (BEE) and Engineered Marine Systems (EMS).

The funding is a result of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4 (CMDC4). After a four-stage process involving five independent assessors from industry and academia, Archipelago Yachts emerged as one of six successful applicants.

CMDC4, funded by the DfT and executed by Innovate UK, is a component of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, a £206 million initiative dedicated to developing the technology needed to decarbonise the UK's domestic maritime sector.

The propulsion system for this vessel, designed by Archipelago and Chartwell in collaboration with BEE and EMS, features a parallel hybrid system that combines energy from methanol reformers and hydrogen fuel cells.

The methanol-powered yacht is scheduled to undergo its inaugural demonstration in the UK for one month in March 2025.

