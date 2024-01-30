Archipelago Yachts secures government funding
The British boatbuilder has been granted funds to develop a bio-methanol-powered yacht, set to debut in 2025…
The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has awarded Archipelago Yachts a grant that will be used to design and build a vessel powered by bio-methanol. The funding was secured following a lengthy selection process as part of a carbon reduction strategy for the British Maritime sector.
“We are thrilled to be awarded this funding, which is going to make a huge impact for the future of the maritime industry in terms of sustainability,” says Dr Stephen Weatherley, founder of Archipelago Yachts. “Since founding Archipelago, clean maritime solutions have always been a huge focus for the company, and this grant is allowing us to honour that, which is amazing.”
The low-carbon emission leisure vessel initiative is part of Archipelago Yachts' maritime decarbonisation programme, conducted in collaboration with Chartwell Marine, Boat Electrics and Electronics (BEE) and Engineered Marine Systems (EMS).
The funding is a result of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4 (CMDC4). After a four-stage process involving five independent assessors from industry and academia, Archipelago Yachts emerged as one of six successful applicants.
CMDC4, funded by the DfT and executed by Innovate UK, is a component of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, a £206 million initiative dedicated to developing the technology needed to decarbonise the UK's domestic maritime sector.
The propulsion system for this vessel, designed by Archipelago and Chartwell in collaboration with BEE and EMS, features a parallel hybrid system that combines energy from methanol reformers and hydrogen fuel cells.
The methanol-powered yacht is scheduled to undergo its inaugural demonstration in the UK for one month in March 2025.
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
The teak critique
We analyse the sustainability of the desire for teak decking in view of the projected increase in demand from yachts in refit
Owner
Hydrogen’s hurdles
Hydrogen might seem like the ideal fuel for the decarbonisation journey, but in reality, several hurdles hinder its implementation
Opinion
‘If we build sustainably, they will come’
MB92’s Rob Papworth and Philippe Bernard discuss the changing landscape of refit, new technologies and a shortage of skilled workers
Business
WRF features in Ocean Titans video series
Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) features in World Ocean Council video, to spotlight the intent and efforts of the industry to drive positive change
Owner
Collaboration and fragmentation: sustainability in the industry
On Ocean Day of The Superyacht Forum, sustainability-focused groups came together to clarify how the industry can push for positive change
Crew
Class notations: a potential tool for progressing sustainability
Class societies have a role to play in advancing the sustainable design and operation of yachts, but are they maximising their efforts?
Crew
Related news
The teak critique
5 days ago
Hydrogen’s hurdles
6 days ago
‘If we build sustainably, they will come’
1 week ago
WRF features in Ocean Titans video series
2 weeks ago
Corporate sustainability jargon busting
4 weeks ago