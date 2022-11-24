Alberto Perrone discusses king-size refits

Lürssen has a 147-year-old history that proves its commitment to breaking records in the new-build sector. On its website, the company claims to have built the first motor boat in 1886, the world’s fastest commuter yacht in 1927, the longest yacht in the world in 2015 and the biggest yacht in the world in 2016. Therefore, as reputations in the new-build sector go, it’s not a bad one. But now, Lürssen is also starting to gain a significant reputation in multiple sectors of the market, especially refit.